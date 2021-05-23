Aizawl, May 23 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 10,220, a senior official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 31.

Aizawl district registered the maximum number of new cases 158, followed by Lunglei and Lawngtlai, which reported 18 and 14 cases respectively, he said.

At least 43 children are among the new patients.

Sixty-five new cases were detected at Zoram Medical College's RT-PCR laboratory, five at the state's TrueNat facilities, and 144 via Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Of the 214 patients, 96 were found to have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Eleven patients have travel history, while 129 were diagnosed with the disease during contact tracing.

The administration is yet to ascertain the source of infection for the remaining 74, the official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,453, while 7,736 people have recovered from the infection.

Mizoram has conducted 3,67,112 sample tests thus far, including 3,462 on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)