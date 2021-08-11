Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

The active caseload has risen up to 12,427 and the death toll has mounted to 171.

The total caseload in the state has reached 46,320 on Tuesday, said the DIPR, Mizoram.

788 cases were confirmed through the Rapid Antigen test and 37 cases by RT-PCR test. 36 cases were reported by TrueNat test and two through FIA.

As per the government data, the recovery rate of the state stood at 13.21 per cent. (ANI)

