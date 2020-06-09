India News | Mizoram Records Highest Single-day Spike of 46 COVID-19 Cases

Aizawl, Jun 9 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the total in the state to 88, officials said here.

Of the 459 samples tested since Monday, 46 people, including 31 women, were found to be positive, they said.

There are 87 active cases in the state at present, while the first patient has recovered.

All the new cases are people who have recently returned to the state, the officials said. While 23 of them have returned from Delhi and Noida, six have come back from Goa, four from Haryana, three from Bengaluru and two each from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand, they added.

They are aged between 18 and 33 years, and were in quarantine since their arrival.

Two of them have already been admitted to hospitals, while the rest are still at the quarantine facilities, the officials said.

They will be shifted to the Zoram Medical College and COVID care centres in their respective districts, an official said.

According to him, the government began testing of pooled samples on Tuesday.

He said the results of more than 300 samples were awaited.

According to an official statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department, 2,747 samples have been tested till date.

As many as 13,659 Rapid Antibody Tests have been conducted so far, it said.

An official of the task group on quarantine facilities told PTI that a total of 8,748 people are currently placed in isolation, while 4,138 people have been discharged.

He said more than 192 churches have so far offered their halls for use as quarantine centres.

Mizoram now has 87 active cases, of which 47 are males and 40 females.

All of them have returned from different parts of the country.

