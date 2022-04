Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,24,754, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 687 as a 12-year-old girl from Lunglei district succumbed to the infection at a dedicated COVID health centre during the day, he said, adding that she was diagnosed with the disease on Saturday.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramadan on April 4 in Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 21.31 per cent from 12.5 per cent the previous day.

At least 53 people recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,23,123, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: Hand Written Maoist Posters Appear in Several Parts in Kozhikode Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.27 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 944 active cases, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested more than 18.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 563 on Saturday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till April 2, and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)