Aizawl, May 15 (PTI) At least 123 people, including four policemen who have returned to the state after election duty in West Bengal, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, pushing Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 8,499, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 123 fresh cases, 101 were reported from Aizawl district, Kolasib (8), Serchhip (6), Kolasib (4), Lunglei (2) and one case each was reported from Champhai and Hnahthial districts.

Two healthcare workers and 29 children, including a month-old baby, were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Seven patients have travel history, he said, adding that 56 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the rest 67 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 2,065 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,411 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 23.

The northeastern state tested 1,661 samples in the last 24 hours and 7.40 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19.

So far, 3,43,577 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state.

Meanwhile, state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,32,737 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 51,890 have received both the doses.

