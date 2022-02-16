Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], February 16 (ANI): Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday.

The state also reported 11469 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Mother Dies by Suicide After Her 6-Month-Old Baby Succumbs to Heart Ailment.

A total of 200635 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and as many as 638 people have succumbed to the virus.

The positivity rate stands at 23.56 per cent as per the COVID bulletin.

Also Read | Google Pixel Foldable Likely To Debut in Q4 2022: Report.

A total of 188528 recoveries have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)