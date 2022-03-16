Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported 270 new COVID-19 cases -- 224 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,21,738, a Health Department official said.

The state reported 494 cases on Tuesday.

Also Read | Punjab CM Swearing-In: Thousands Head for Bhagwant Mann's Oath Ceremony Donning Traditional 'Basanti' Turbans.

The toll rose to 672 as one more person died, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, 522 people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 2,18,417, he said.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress Chief.

There are 2,649 active cases in the state at present, he added.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,475 samples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)