Aizawl, Mar 18 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,445 as three more persons tested positive for the virus while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 11, an official said on Thursday.

The three new cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said.

According to the official, a 54-year-old woman was admitted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) as she had symptoms of COVID-19. She was found infected with the virus, he said

She developed severe pneumonia and died of COVID-19 on Wednesday night at ZMC, the official said.

Mizoram now has 17 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether, 2,43,726 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 650 on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.37 per cent and the infection rate is 1.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 49,415 people, including 15,644 senior citizens and 1,552 people with comorbidities have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

A total of 10,179 health care workers and 492 frontline workers have received the second dose of vaccine, she said.

