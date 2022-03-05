Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 5 (ANI): Mizoram reported 433 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Saturday.

This has taken the number of total cases in the state till now to 217038.

There are currently 5110 active COVID-19 cases, the state health department stated.

The positivity rate stands at 22.19 per cent.

A total of 211267 people have recovered from the virus in the state while 661 people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

