Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) Mizoram reported 576 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 52,180, a health department official said.

The death toll in the northeastern state rose to 194 with two more fatalities, he said, adding, the new infections include at least 97 children and four security forces' personnel.

Mizoram now has 6,568 active cases, while 45,418 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The official said Aizawl district reported the highest number of 300 cases, followed by Kolasib (71) and Mamit (57).

The recovery rate in the state is at 87 per cent and the death rate at 0.37 per cent. It has tested more than 7.89 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 6.50 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday.

