Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) Mizoram reported 880 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which was 633 less than the previous day, a health official said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 1,513 cases, the highest single-day rise in three months.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 481 Resident Doctors in State Test Positive for COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 564 as two more persons died in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Mizoram has so far reported 1,48,438 COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Air Quality in Delhi Slips to ‘Moderate’ From ‘Satisfactory’ Category, Noida’s in ‘Poor’.

The single-day positivity rate jumped to 20.36 per cent from 17.85 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 225, followed by Saitual (182) and Serchhip (160), he said.

There are 6,639 active cases in the state at present, while 149 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,41,235, the official said.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,323 samples, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)