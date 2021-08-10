Aizawl, Aug 10 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 45,457 on Tuesday after 937 people, including 196 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

A 47-year-old man from Aizawl died due to the contagion at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday night, raising the toll to 169.

The state now has 12,434 active cases, while 32,854 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 648 since Monday, he said.

Aizawl topped the list of fresh cases with 600 infections, followed by Kolasib (103) and Lawngtlai (74).

Mizoram's recovery rate stands at 72.27 per cent, and the death rate at 0.37 per cent, the official said.

It has tested over 6.89 lakh samples till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, more than 6.4 lakh people have been vaccinated thus far.

