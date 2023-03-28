Aizawl, Mar 28 (PTI) Eleven people, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Mizoram with heroin worth over Rs 23 lakh in the last five days, officials said on Tuesday.

The Excise and Narcotics Department seized 913.8 grams of heroin in raids at seven locations in Aizawl and Serchhip districts since Friday, they said.

In Serchhip, 434 gram of heroin was seized in the anti-drugs raids. Seven locals were arrested, they said.

Four people, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Aizawl. A total of 346 grams of heroin was seized from them, they added.

The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, officials said.

