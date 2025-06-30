Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that the Centre has agreed to provide a Rajdhani express train to link the northeastern state with Delhi.

He said that recently he met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking him to provide Rajdhani train service and direct rail link between Aizawl and Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura.

"The Railway Minister has complied with our request. We will get Rajdhani express service. There will be train service between Aizawl and Delhi and two other cities Tripura (Agartala) and Kolkata," Lalduhoma said while addressing the celebration of Remna ni, the anniversary of the signing of Mizoram peace accord in Aizawl.

The event held at Lammual in Aizawl was organised by the state apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP).

The chief minister said that he had also urged the Centre to develop Sairang railway station into a world-class railway station, and the Centre has agreed to it.

He said that the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang new railway line has been completed and is ready for inauguration.

The railway line is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"The railway line is ready for inauguration. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to open it," he said.

Lalduhoma also said that Mizoram will soon emerge as a key commercial hub and gateway to ASEAN countries.

He noted that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) is nearing completion and said that Mizoram will soon become a commercial hub and gateway to ASEAN countries.

"When the KMMTTP is completed, it will be a commercial link to not only Mizoram but the entire country. Mizoram's gateway will be shifted to the southern side," he said.

Lalduhoma said that he instructed the state chief secretary to form a study team to assess the impact of the KMMTTP as the project, when opened, is bound to bring transformation and other social and economic impact.

