Aizawl, Feb 26 (PTI) Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday said that efforts are being made to fill up vacant posts of officers and constables to strengthen the state's police force.

Replying to a question in the assembly, he said that a total of 4,268 posts are now lying vacant in the police department.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Violence: Arrest Sheikh Shajahan, Calcutta High Court to Police; TMC Says He Will Be Arrested in Seven Days.

"Efforts are on to fill these vacant posts to strengthen the police force," Sapdanga said.

According to the minister, 50 posts are now lying vacant for Group A, 20 for Group B (Gazetted), 381 for Group B, 3,528 for Group C and 289 for Group D.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Internet Suspension in Churachandpur District for Five More Days.

He said that the police housing scheme is being implemented with Rs 50 crore fund under the scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment which was launched in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

To another question, the home minister said that more than 2,800 bags of smuggled areca nuts have been seized since the new government was formed in December last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)