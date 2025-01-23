Aizawl, Jan 23 (PTI) The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA) and truck drivers association on Thursday halted operations on the national highway Aizawl-Silchar, the primary lifeline of the state linking Assam, to protest the poor condition of the road.

MTOA general secretary Dina Tlau told PTI that trucks carrying essential commodities and construction materials began to cease operations from 7 am on Thursday in protest against the poor condition of the highway.

However, oil tankers and trucks carrying cooking gas did not halt operations, officials said.

Tlau said that the NH-306/06 (Aizawl-Silchar road), which has been damaged in the monsoon last year has not been repaired for a long time.

The national highway particularly the Kawnpui-Khamrang/Sairang sector is the worst affected and truck owners and drivers carrying essential commodities from outside the state dare not ply any more on the highway.

He alleged that the state government and other concerned authorities promised to repair the road during winter but no steps have been taken in this regard.

Mizoram Trippers' Association, Kolasib District Trippers' Association, truck owners and drivers in Kolasib and Kawnpui towns also supported the ongoing strike, he said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Public Work Department (PWD) said in a statement that the repairing work of NH-306/06 between Sairang and Vairengte is being executed on a war footing starting from January 20.

About 20 labourers have been deployed along with earth excavators, vibratory rollers and tripper trucks for the purpose, it said.

Although the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had already notified the handing over of the NH between Sairang and Vairengte to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), two sectors Bilkhawthlir to Kolasib and Kawnpui to Khamrang along this highway are still under the state PWD, it said.

The department said that projects have been completed on the Bilkhawthlir to Kolasib and the Kawnpui to Khamrang sectors so as to be handed over to the NHIDCL last year but was delayed as maintenance work for the Kawnpui-Khamrang sector could not be executed by the contractor, whose contract has been terminated.

It said that the state government sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for repairing potholes along the Kawnpui to Khamrang sector last year because the MoRTH could no longer sanction maintenance funds.

As the NHIDCL failed to take over the two sectors by December last year or January this year as was agreed in a high-level meeting, the state PWD has sought additional funds from the state government to repair Kawnpui to Khamrang sector, it said.

State Civil Supply department director Saizikpuii told PTI that they have sufficient rice stock for January and ration quotas are being distributed for January.

Food grains for February and monsoon stock are currently being lifted, she said.

She expressed hope that they will soon continue transporting rice as truckers may soon call off agitation because repair works are in progress.

The official also said that the supply of oil and LPG gas has not been affected by the ongoing strike.

