Aizawl, Jan 25 (PTI) Two Mizoram truck associations have called off their strike to protest against the poor condition of roads along a portion of the Aizawl-Silchar national highway, following repair work undertaken by the state government.

The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA) and Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) said in a statement that the strike was lifted at 6:30 pm on Friday, as the government took steps to repair potholes on the worst-affected Kawnpui-Khamrang stretch.

Trucks carrying essential commodities and construction materials had ceased operations from 7 am on Thursday.

The authorities have also assured the truckers of measures to repair the entire affected portion of the National Highway-306/06 (Aizawl-Silchar road) that connects Mizoram with Assam, the statement said.

The stretch between Sairang/Khamrang near Aizawl and Vairengte near the Assam border was damaged by heavy rain last year.

Repair work of the national highway is being executed on a war footing, PWD officials said.

