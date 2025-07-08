Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Mizoram Council of Ministers has urged Governor General VK Singh to reconsider his recent decision to dissolve the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and impose Governor's Rule, expressing concerns that the move undermines democratic norms and disregards the majority status of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) within the Council.

The Cabinet stated that the Governor's official notification, which claimed that the "opinion of the Council of Ministers was obtained", may be misleading. According to the ministers, their recommendation had favoured allowing time for the formation of a new government, not the dissolution of the Council.

The political landscape of the CADC underwent a significant shift after 16 of the 20 Members of District Council (MDCs) joined the ZPM. These members went on to form the ZPM Legislature Party and, on June 16, declared their readiness to establish a new government. Two days later, they formally met the Governor to stake their claim and seek approval for forming a new executive council.

Following this meeting, the Governor asked the state Cabinet to provide a formal written opinion. On July 4, the Council submitted its written recommendation, reiterating support for the formation of a new government by any party with majority backing and advising against the dissolution of the CADC.

Despite this, the Governor moved forward with dissolving the Council and imposed Governor's Rule in the region. The Council of Ministers has expressed disappointment over the decision, describing it as discouraging and detrimental to the democratic process.

However, the Council acknowledged that the Governor retains constitutional authority to form or dissolve an autonomous council. (ANI)

