Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government is working to provide piped water connections to all rural households in the state by December, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia told the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query by MNF MLA Ramthanmawia, Tawnluia who also holds the Public Health Engineering portfolio said every household in 263 villages has so far been provided with potable water connections under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

He said that 465 more villages are yet to get the connections.

"Although the deadline for JJM is 2024, the Centre asked the Mizoram government to complete the implementation by December this year. We are making massive efforts to fully implement the scheme by December. However, it is difficult to make it clear whether we will be able to complete it within the timeframe," Tawnluia said.

A total of 728 villages in Mizoram will get water connections under the scheme.

Tawnluia said 11 villages have so far been provided connections using solar water pumps under the scheme.

"Steps are being taken to provide drinking water to 175 more villages through solar pumps," Tawnluia said, replying to another question from MNF MLA Vanlaltanpuia.

He said 10 million litres of water would be pumped in a day across the state once the installation of all solar water pumps is complete.

