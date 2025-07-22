Aizawl, Jul 22 (PTI) Mizoram's civil society organisations and transporters' associations wrote to the NHIDCL, urging it to immediately repair the dilapidated section of NH-6/306 to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the state.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram, linking the state with the rest of the country via Assam's Silchar town. A portion of it is demarcated as NH-6.

The Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCSM), a coalition of civil society groups and commercial vehicle operators' associations, said potholes and mud patches on the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch have made the national highway nearly impassable.

It said representatives of the group visited the dilapidated sections on Saturday and discovered that numerous vehicles were overturned and stranded.

There was a complete absence of sufficient repair efforts, with only three earth excavators, one JCB excavator, and five labourers being present at the site, it said.

The letter said that hundreds of truck drivers have been stranded for several days without food, sanitation, or medical assistance, and residents of nearby villages are facing hardship in accessing daily necessities, healthcare, and banking services.

The groups urged the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to immediately undertake repairs on at least six critical patches, to ensure that the road is passable for vehicles transporting essential items.

Vanramchhuangi, a noted social activist and working chairman of Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) -- which is a part of JCSM, told reporters on Monday that locals will be asked to repair the highway on their own as part of community work if the NHIDCL fails to begin the work within 48 hours.

The NHIDCL has recently taken control of the NH-6/306, including the Sairang-Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib sections, which are most affected by rain.

NHIDCL Executive Director (P) Virender Kumar Jakhar said repair work is currently underway on the Sairang-Kawnpui section.

He said that repair work could not be expedited due to heavy traffic and rain.

Meanwhile, the state government sanctioned Rs 1.85 crore for repairing the dilapidated sections of the highway, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to review the present status of highways across the state. Officers of the PWD and Finance Department were present in the meeting.

