Aizawl, June 9 (PTI) Mizoram reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2,28,512, a health official said.

The toll remained at 700 as no new death was reported, he said.

The positivity rate more than doubled to 14.47 per cent from 7 per cent on Thursday, he added.

The state now has 120 active cases, while 2,27,692 people have recovered from the infection, including 21 people in the last 24 hours, he said.

The new cases were detected after testing 235 samples.

