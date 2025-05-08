Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Thursday alleged that the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is "dwindling" as it is "losing" people's trust.

Addressing a function at the MNF office in south Mizoram's Hnahthial town, Zoramthanga claimed that his party is "gradually progressing and its support base is gaining strength.

The MNF chief is currently on a tour of the southern districts of Mizoram.

"While the ZPM government is dwindling, we (MNF) have been steadily improving. The ZPM has to be in power for at least one assembly term so that people can know their true colour," the former chief minister said.

Alleging that the ZPM is "increasingly losing the public trust", Zoramthanga said, "People are not asking whether they (ZPM) will rule in the next term, but the people's question is whether they will be able to complete their present term."

Hitting out at Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the MNF supremo alleged that he has "lost Delhi's favour for which he avoided travelling to the national capital to seek financial help from the Centre".

ZPM leaders could not be reached for comments on Zoranthanga's allegations.

