Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): If MLA Radha Mohan had issues, he should have gone to the leadership, instead of posting them on social media, Ravi Kishan, BJP Gorakhpur MP said.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "Radha Mohan was being sarcastic about the government and even my work in Gorakhpur. If he had issues, he should have gone to leadership, instead of posting it on FB."

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

Hitting out at Mohan for trying to mislead the public with his anti-party statements, Ravi Kishan said that if the MLA was having so much trouble with the policies and principles of the party, then he should resign.

Reportedly, BJP legislator from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been served a show-cause notice by the party over his social media posts 'maligning' the image of the party and the government.

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In a Facebook post, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal had recently questioned the law and order situation under the Yogi Adityanath government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)