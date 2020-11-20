Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Thursday attacked the BJP and Congress for their "unsympathetic" approach towards the people of Hyderabad and accused the two parties of being behind the stalling of distribution of flood relief in the city.

"The BJP and INC stopped Rs 10,000 relief fund to every flood affected household in GHMC by flagging the same as a problem in front of the Election Commission. These two parties have lost their right to seek votes from the people of Hyderabad because they deprived people of their basic rights amidst the crisis," Kavitha told reporters in Gandhinagar here.

She was in Gandhinagar accompanying Mutha Padma Naresh, the party's candidate from the constituency for filing nomination in the upcoming local body elections. The procession started from Laxmi Ganapathi temple wherein Kavitha sought blessings for the victory of the TRS Party in the upcoming elections. MLA Mutha Gopal from Musheerabad was also present at the event.

Expressing confidence of TRS's victory in the upcoming polls, Kavitha said that the party's victory march in GHMC elections will start from Gandhi Nagar division itself.

She also took on the BJP government at the Centre for being "unresponsive" towards the plight of the people of Telangana and talked about the development work undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"TRS government has carried out development works worth Rs 67,000 crores across Hyderabad in the last six years alone. The TRS government stood by its people during the pandemic by providing them Rs 1,500 for expenditure, along with other relief and the will of the TRS government was also seen during Hyderabad floods," she said.

Meanwhile, Kavitha also slammed Congress leader Manickam Tagore over his comments on Chandrashekar Rao's bid for a front against the BJP in the upcoming local body elections. She also questioned the Congress party over their demand to stop the flood relief.

"I demand that you explain to the people of Hyderabad why did Congress party give an official letter to stop the 10,000 relief that was given to flood-hit families," she tweeted along with a picture of AICC's letter seeking the Election Commission's intervention. (ANI)

