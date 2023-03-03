Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande sustained serious injuries allegedly after some unidentified miscreants attacked him in Mumbai on Friday morning.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's close aide Sandeep was going for a morning walk near the Shivaji Park area when some people attacked him, the party said.

He was immediately rushed to Hinduja Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

