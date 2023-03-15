Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Jail Minister Tikaram Jully on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the mobile signal jammer system at nine jails of the state is being upgraded to strengthen security.

He said the previous BJP government had installed 64 jammers in these jails but they could only block 3G network signals. Now, they are being upgraded with the latest technology.

Replying to a question, the minister said a plan has been prepared to shift jails out of densely populated areas of the state.

In 2020, 10 mobiles were seized inside a high-security jail in Ajmer and departmental action was taken against the guilty personnel, he said.

Charge sheets have been given to 35 personnel in cases of recovery of mobiles, SIM cards and other objectionable material in jails. In the last year, a special campaign of intensive search has been launched inside jails.

On a supplementary question by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf regarding the recovery of mobile phones from jails, the minister said due to the construction of high-rise buildings around the prisons, prohibited items are being thrown inside by relatives or companions of the prisoners.

Jully informed that to prevent incidents of objectionable material being found in jails, joint searches are being conducted by the district administration, police and jail administration from time to time.

He said that modern equipment is being purchased and used for searching the prisons.

“If connivance of the personnel is found, disciplinary action is taken against them. Along with this, FIR is also registered against the prisoners from whose possession prohibited material is recovered,” he said.

