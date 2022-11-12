New Delhi, November 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the "deceit of appeasement politics" with their determination for development with dignity, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing a conference organised by the Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha in Rampur, Naqvi said despite all the conspiracies, India's culture, tradition and the Constitution have not allowed the thread of "unity in diversity" to be weakened in any circumstances.

"Many obstacles came in the way of inclusive development, but our strength of unity in diversity has ensured the country moved forward on the path of prosperity," he was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

Everyone should work with a pledge for progress and not with "rage for revenge", he said.

The former minorities affairs minister said the politics of "arrogance of power and posts" never lasts long. "Welfare and well-being of the common people should be our devotion to make the common people a precious partner of progress and prosperity," he said.

Naqvi said the Modi government has set an example before the country by replacing "politics of the privileged" with "prominence to people". The "MY (Modi-Yogi) factor", which is synonymous with inclusive empowerment, has replaced the previous "MY factor", which was used by the corrupt, criminal, and communal forces as their "safety cover", Naqvi said, in a reference to the Muslim-Yadav support base of the Samajwadi Party.

Modi and Adityanath have defeated the "deceit of appeasement politics" with the "determination to development with dignity", he said. UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak; UP Ministers of State Baldev Aulakh and Danish Azad Ansari, Rampur Lok Sabha MP Ghanshyam Lodhi; UP Minority Commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi; BJP Minority Morcha national general secretary Sabir Ali; among others, were present on the occasion.

