Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Sunday denied the allegations raised by opposition parties, including the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, that non-BJP states were discriminated against in fund allocation, and said critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "weaving a dismal picture".

He said even though the country has "achieved remarkable progress" in all vital sectors, the Congress and Communists were making "concerted efforts to project India as a loser".

Speaking at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023), Javadekar accused the critics of Prime Minister Modi of spreading a false narrative on India's democracy and federalism.

"Those who are peddling in falsehood should remember that lies have no life. You can tell lies, once, twice or thrice. But a lie has no life," Javadekar said.

He said India is a vibrant democracy and all the fundamentals of the system are strong and safe.

"We believe in the prosperity of all. We love and respect each other. Citizens are not discriminated against based on religion... Even as the country has achieved remarkable progress in all vital sectors, including economy, after the BJP came to power in 2014, the Congress and Communists are making concerted efforts to project India as a loser," he said.

Javadekar said India, which was the 10th largest economy in 2014, is now the fifth biggest in the world.

The former Union minister said there was "no basis whatsoever in the allegation that federalism has come under severe stress and non-BJP states are being discriminated against in devolution of funds".

"The 'Modi critics' are weaving a dismal picture. I don't know what they will do after the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections. Some have even gone to the extent of suggesting a constitutional amendment to set a single term for the Prime Minister's post. Did they say this during the days of Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi?" the BJP leader asked.

