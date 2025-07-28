New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India's response to cross-border terrorism has fundamentally changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"This is not a reaction. This is a doctrine. This is the new normal," Thakur said, adding that the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism had sent a tough message globally.

Thakur was speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

Backing the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, Thakur said the mission demonstrated India's strength, resolve, and precision.

"In just 25 minutes, our forces struck nine terrorist camps with 24 targeted attacks, eliminating over 100 terrorists. We don't issue dossiers anymore--we send terrorists to their graves," he said.

Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of weakening the national consensus on security and aligning with enemy narratives.

"Rahul Gandhi has become a LOB-Leader opposing Bharat. When our soldiers strike terror camps, he raises doubts and echoes Pakistan's stance," Thakur alleged.

The BJP MP highlighted how the Indian Army destroyed critical infrastructure in Pakistan, including radar systems, missile units, and major airbases.

"Pakistan was so rattled that even weeks later, they couldn't even restart operations at those bases," he claimed.

Thakur also cited a reported admission by former Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar that Islamabad was forced to plead for a ceasefire.

"If Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe us, he should ask his favourite neighbour, whose praises he often sings," Thakur said, amid loud thumping from treasury benches.

He contrasted the Modi government's decisive action with the Congress's inaction after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"They waited for international approval. We didn't wait and we struck. Whether it's surgical strikes, airstrikes, or Operation Sindoor, India now hits back hard and on its own terms," he said.

