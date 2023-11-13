New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government and the BJP alleging that the government at the centre was 'crushing' the dreams and aspirations of India's youth.

Kharge, while referring to a recent incident in poll-bound Telangana where a young woman climbed up an electricity pole while PM Modi was addressing a rally and was apparently trying to convey something to the PM, said, "Young India is fed up with Modi Government's rank betrayal."

Also Read | ‘BJP People’ Behind Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Murder, Alleges Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"Modi Govt and BJP is crushing the dreams and aspirations of India's youth!", Kharge wrote in an X post on Monday.

Kharge wrote that the woman might have climbed the electricity pole in order to "attract attention to the REAL issues facing the nation."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Oldest Voter Ganga Devi and Aunt of BJP Chief JP Nadda Passes Away at 104 in Kullu.

"They aspired for Jobs, but in return got a 45-year-high unemployment rate. They wanted economic empowerment, but in return, the BJP gave a backbreaking price rise, which has reduced their savings to a 47-year low," Kharge's X post read.

"They yearned for social and economic justice, but in return, the Modi Govt gave them ever-rising Economic Inequality. The richest 5 per cent of Indians own over 60 per cent of India's wealth, while the middle class and poor suffer!"

"They strived for a safe India for our women and children, but crimes against women, children, Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes have sadly increased by leaps and bounds."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress for not fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

"You will have to understand the mentality of the Congress. This is the same Congress which was in power from the Panchayat to the Parliament but never did anything to give reservation to the OBCs. They did not give constitutional status to the OBC commission. They did not implement OBC reservation in the country. But I have guaranteed that I would do all of this and I have stood by my promise" the Prime Minister said in a rally in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)