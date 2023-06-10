Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre has given a new meaning to development and people's welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a public meeting in Odisha's Deogarh to mark nine years of the Modi government, Pradhan said the women of Odisha had benefited the most due to the Centre's welfare programmes.

The women, farmers and the youth of Deogarh have reaped the maximum benefit from these welfare programmes, he noted.

The BJP is organising various programmes being attended by its senior leaders across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark the anniversary.

Pradhan is visiting various districts of Odisha, his home state, as part of the party's month-long exercise.

