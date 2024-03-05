Karwar (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) Renowned sculptor of Ram Lalla fame Arun Yogiraj has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for infusing life into Ayodhya by turning it into a major religious destination.

The Mysuru-based sculptor's 51-inch Ram Lalla idol carved out from hard black granite stone was installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 by Modi.

"Since its inauguration on January 22, the town witnessed 65 lakh devotees visiting the Ram Lalla temple in a month alone. This could not have been possible without Modi," he said.

Yogiraj was speaking after recieving the 'Abhinava Amara Shilpi' award here in Karwar, the district headquarter town of Uttar Kannada district.

The award was presented by Dr Hiremath Foundation on Monday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Yogiraj said, "I am extremely happy to receive the award. I will dedicate this award to my co-artists, engineers and all those who strived for the historic event."

