Kaziranga, Sep 25 (PTI) Ministers, legislators and bureaucrats of Assam on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, besides participating in other activities on the second day of the 'Chintan Shivir'.

The camp, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jagadish ‘Jaggi' Vasudev on Saturday afternoon, began the second day's events with a yoga session for the participants.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the programme and also interacted with the attendees later.

"The second day of Chintan Shivir started on a positive note in presence of @SriSri Ravi Shankar ji. His enlightening words will definitely help our Govt to achieve its vision of holistic development of Assam by 2026," Sarma tweeted.

Sarma, along with the other participants, also listened to Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

The PM's insightful and enlightening suggestions became 'food for thought' for all 'Chintan Shivir' participants, the chief minister tweeted.

He also expressed gratitude for the mention of the 'Hemkosh', the first etymological dictionary in Assamese language, by Modi in his address.

"It was a moment of pride for all of us as Adarniya PM told the entire nation about our iconic Anglo-Assamese dictionary 'Hemkosh'," Sarma tweeted.

The camp, a first of its kind in the state, will conclude on Monday.

