Pune, September 25: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government did nothing to attract investment in the state during its two-and-half year tenure and spent time "slamming and insulting" the Centre.

His remarks to reporters here comes a day after Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray led a protest in Talegaon against the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip manufacturing project to Gujarat from Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says, 'We Will Work Round the Clock To Make Maharashtra the No 1 State in the Country'.

He also slammed the Sena leader for claiming that a medical equipment manufacturing cluster project slated for Maharashtra had been bagged by neighbouring Gujarat.

"Let them show me one piece of paper to prove this project was slated for Maharashtra. The previous MVA government did nothing during its tenure. They only managed to slam and insult the Centre," he said.

Here to attend the annual day of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Fadnavis said his government was committed to make the state the foremost investment destination in the country.

"Some people staged protests and played politics on the Vedanta-Foxconn project. Till the time we do not improve the industrial environment of the state, no investment will come here. Our government will improve this situation and will make Maharashtra the country's top investment destination," Fadnavis said.

