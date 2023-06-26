New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Union Health Ministry on Monday awarded the winner of Kreta Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaroh 2023 in "Highest Single Bid Procurements in FY22-23" category,

The awards event was organised by Government e-Marketplace of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to an official release, the awards were organised to celebrate those who share the vision of a transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement landscape in India.

Rajiv Wadhawan, advisor, Department of Health and Family Welfare, received the award from Union Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal at a function organised at Vanijya Bhawan.

According to the release, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has taken the lead in operationalising Prime Minister Vision of Make in India and procuring through Government e-market place (GeM).

As part of this effort, Vaccine Procurement Cell of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare onboarded domestic vendors of vaccines and invited bids for 780 lakh doses of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in April 2022 for use under Universal Immunization Programme in an efficient and transparent manner.

The tender was finalised in July 2022 in an efficient and transparent manner and orders placed under for value of approximately Rs 1,544 crore, the release stated, adding that the supplies under the orders are being received as per schedule.

In the financial year 2022-23, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has displayed exemplary commitment towards enhancing credibility of public procurement procedures by consistently relying on GeM to conduct business in the national procurement market, it added.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, GeM Team and other dignitaries were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

