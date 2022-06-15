New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said Wednesday.

They said the Congress MP sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

Also Read | Bhopal: Over 50 Nurses Accuse Medical Superintendent Deepak Maravi of Sexual Harassment.

His questioning on Wednesday, which has already run for more than eight hours, is expected to end soon.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Rajnath Singh Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge Others.

He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)