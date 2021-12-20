Ghaziabad, Dec 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old moneylender was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Loni area here on Monday, police said.

The assailants fired in the open after killing him, creating panic in the area.

Also Read | CCI Approves Acquisition of Shareholding in Air India by Tata Sons Subsidiary Talace Private Limited.

The incident took place around 11.20 am in Ankur Vihar Colony.

Also Read | Pune: 6 Men Including Constable Arrested for Kidnapping 33-Year-Old in Shirur.

The victim has been identified as Vikas and the incident took place when he was going to his office in Pooja Colony, Loni Circle Officer Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

Four attackers on two motorcycles were waiting for him and when he reached near a farmhouse, they fired at him.

He was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area has been obtained and police are probing the case from different angles, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)