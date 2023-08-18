Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Crime Branch has named Inspector General of Police (IG) G Lakshman as the mastermind behind the antiquities scam involving Monson Mavunkal.

The Crime Branch has informed the Kerala High Court that IG Lakshman has also been charged with conspiracy in the financial transaction in the antiquities scam.

“IG Lakshman is the mastermind behind the antiquities scam. Important evidence to clarify this has been found in the investigation,” the crime branch said.

The agency further said that the IG is trying to escape from the investigation.

The crime branch filed a report in the court wherein it said that Lakshman did not appear for the interrogation due to fear of arrest.

“The medical document submitted by the IG to avoid appearing for questioning is doubtful,” it added.

The crime branch submitted a petition to cancel the interim bail, in which the Crime branch suspected that IG misused his position to obtain the medical certificate.

On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account.

However, KPCC president K Sudhakaran will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning tomorrow in the financial transaction in the antiquities scam. Sudhakaran, in his letter to the ED, stated that he will be present on Tuesday. ED questioned former DIG S Surendran in the case. Surendran appeared on Thursday. ED also issued notice to IG Laxman to appear for questioning but he did not appear. (ANI)

