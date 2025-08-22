Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, leaving 316 roads, including National Highway-305, blocked and disrupting 110 electricity transformers and 131 water supply schemes in various districts, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 295 deaths, of which 151 were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 144 were from road accidents.

In its 6 pm public utility status report on Friday, the SDMA said Kullu district reported the highest number of road blockages with 105 roads shut, followed by Mandi with 157, Kangra with 23, and Chamba with 4. The NH-305 remained closed at Balichowki and Gajadahar, with alternate routes also blocked.

Power supply disruptions were most severe in Kullu, where 77 distribution transformers were down, followed by Mandi (15) and Kangra (6). Water supply was hit in Kullu (75 schemes), Mandi (43), and Lahaul and Spiti (2).

The SDMA said restoration work is underway, but continuous rainfall and recurring landslides are hampering efforts. "Field teams are working around the clock to clear blocked roads, restore electricity, and resume water supply," an official spokesperson said.

The disaster authority has also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in landslide-prone stretches, and to remain alert to weather advisories.

Meanwhile, an analysis of rain-related deaths reveals multiple causes: 10 from landslides, nine from flash floods, 17 from cloudbursts, 31 from drowning, and several others due to electrocution, snake bites, and accidental falls. District-level data shows Mandi recording the highest toll at 26 deaths, followed by Kangra (29) and Chamba (14). Parallelly, road accidents have added significantly to the casualty count. Chamba reported 21 fatalities, Mandi 22, Kangra 18, and Shimla 15.

Beyond human tragedy, the monsoon's fury has left 350 people injured and caused the death of over 27,500 livestock and poultry, further deepening the crisis for rural households. Infrastructure damage is extensive, with 1,100 transformers down, 316 roads blocked, and 131 water schemes non-functional.

According to SDMA estimates, the total monetary loss stands at Rs 2,32,610.94 lakh, with Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu among the worst-hit districts in terms of economic damage. The losses span public and private property, crops, and livestock, leaving a long recovery path for the state.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone areas and to stay alert for weather warnings, as more rain is forecast in the coming days. (ANI)

