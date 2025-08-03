Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 179 deaths reported across the state since June 20, according to a cumulative report issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday evening.

Of the total deaths, 101 have been directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, while 78 fatalities were reported in road accidents attributed to hazardous weather conditions.

As of Sunday, the SDMA said 296 roads remain blocked, 134 electricity feeders disrupted, and 266 water supply schemes have been hit.

National Highway 505 also remains closed near Chhatru in the Lahaul and Spiti district due to landslides.

Districts worst affected include Mandi (164 roads blocked), Kullu (67), and Chamba (21), where continuous rainfall has severely impacted connectivity and utility services. Water supply systems in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi are among the most severely damaged, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

The SDMA has urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel in the hilly terrains as recovery and clearance operations continue round-the-clock.

Earlier on July 24, a total of 137 deaths were reported so far across the state due to various disaster-related incidents during this rainy season.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) also highlighted significant damage to both public and private property. Over 22,833 livestock and poultry deaths have been reported, with total economic losses crossing Rs 1,38,000 lakh (Rs 1,382 crore).

Authorities have advised residents to avoid travel in landslide-prone areas and follow weather-related advisories strictly. The monsoon season remains active, and more rain is forecast in the coming days. (ANI)

