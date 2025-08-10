A view of an area affected by flash floods and incessant rains in Mandi (File Photo/ ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's ongoing monsoon season has claimed 219 lives so far, with 112 fatalities caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and electrocutions, and 107 deaths reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative report for the period from June 20 to August 9 shows that the rains have caused extensive damage to public and private property, livestock, crops, and essential infrastructure across the state. Over 1,98,881 lakh rupees in total losses have been recorded.

Mandi district has been the worst hit in terms of fatalities and infrastructure damage, recording 23 rain-linked deaths and losses worth over Rs 1,164 lakh. Kangra followed closely with 25 such deaths, while Chamba reported nine and Kullu and Hamirpur 10 each.

The SDMA said 315 people have been injured during the season, while 876 livestock deaths, including over 25,700 poultry birds, have been recorded. Damage includes 262 fully damaged and 240 partially damaged houses, as well as over 1,900 disruptions to water supply schemes and massive losses in agriculture, horticulture, power, roads, health, and education infrastructure.

Authorities have urged caution, warning that heavy rainfall forecasts in the coming days could worsen the situation in several districts.

Meanwhile, District-wise reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) show that Mandi remains the "worst-hit" in terms of road connectivity, with 214 routes blocked, followed by Kullu with 91. "A landslide at Jhed (Khanag) has blocked National Highway-305, with light motor vehicles being diverted via Kandugad."

Kullu also reported the highest number of power outages, with 50 DTRs disrupted, while Mandi recorded the "largest hit" to water supply infrastructure, with 367 schemes affected.

Authorities have advised residents to "remain alert" as fresh spells of heavy rainfall are expected in several districts over the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till at least August 12, raising concerns of further disruption and casualties.

"The scale of damage this monsoon has been unprecedented. Restoration work is being carried out round the clock, but people are advised to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and riverbank areas," a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority earlier said. (ANI)

