Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The 2025 monsoon season has left a trail of devastation in Himachal Pradesh, with 320 lives lost and total damage estimated at over ₹3 lakh crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of the total fatalities since June 20, 166 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and other weather-related hazards. Another 154 people were killed in road accidents during the same period.

District-wise data shows that Mandi (51 deaths), Kangra (49 deaths), and Shimla (29 deaths) are among the worst-hit. Rain-related deaths were highest in Mandi (29), followed by Kangra (30) and Chamba (14). Road accident deaths were most reported in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), and Kangra (19).

The scale of loss of property is staggering -- 1,280 houses fully damaged, 27,640 houses partially damaged, and heavy destruction to both private and public assets.

Public property losses include PWD works, water supply schemes, power infrastructure, health, and education facilities. Agriculture and horticulture have suffered extensive damage, with crop losses valued at ₹1,70,757.50 lakh and horticulture losses at ₹1,07,043.50 lakh.

Animal husbandry has also been hit, with 1,885 animal deaths and over 25,755 poultry birds lost. The SDMA report notes that damage to power infrastructure alone amounts to ₹14,39.30 lakh, while rural and urban development sectors have collectively lost over ₹2,456 crore.

Authorities warn that continued rainfall could trigger more landslides and road blockages, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert to weather advisories. Restoration and relief operations are ongoing, but many areas remain cut off due to persistent landslides and damaged bridges. (ANI)

