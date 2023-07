New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building.

"Monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building," said Lekhi.

Also Read | France: Anti-violence Rallies Held as Riot Tensions Ease.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20.

The session is slated to continue till August 11, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Home Ministry Confirms Deployment of Additional Central Forces for Polls on July 8.

In a tweet Joshi today said, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session."

Joshi said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28.

The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session. Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)