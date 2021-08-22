Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): During the Monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly that is scheduled to begin from Monday, members would be seated in two groups to maintain social distancing, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

After reviewing the seating plan, the state government said that arrangements for seating of 40 members have been done in the main pavilion of the House and the remaining 31 legislators of the 71 member house will be seated in room number 107.

However, irrespective of where they sit, the members will be considered a part of the state Assembly despite their presence in different rooms.

According to Assembly Secretary, the decision of splitting the Assembly into two groups has been taken as the main hall of the House lacks space to maintain social distancing protocol put in place due to the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

