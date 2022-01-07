New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that more such institutions will be started in the coming days in collaboration with the state government.

Speaking to media persons, Mandaviya said, "Today, PM Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. With this, cancer patients will get affordable and the best facilities."

Also Read | Fact Check: Call For ‘Removal of Punjabis From Indian Army’ at Cabinet Committee on Security Meet? Video Clip With Doctored Audio Being Circulated on Twitter; Know The Truth.

"More new institutes for cancer treatment will be started here in the coming days in collaboration with the state government," he added.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus.

Also Read | India-China Row: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Seeks Answers From PM Narendra Modi on Border Developments.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25. The campus is a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care.

The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units, etc. The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)