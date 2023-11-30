Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Thursday said more taxi drivers will opt for the 'Yatri Sathi' app in the coming months.

The minister said if more taxis use the app, passenger bookings will rise and cancellations dip.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the app before Durga Puja festival to enable commuters avail taxi services at economic rates.

On frequent trip cancellations by Yatri Sathi taxi drivers especially at night, Chakraborty said if there are few vehicles in an area at a given time, the number of bookings will be less and cancellations higher.

"If there are more Yatri Sathi cabs, it will benefit both drivers and passengers," Chakraborty added.

The app was unveiled as a unique initiative by the state transport department to help both commuters and transporters. It was officially commissioned after a trial for three months with 21,000 listed vehicles.

"We are hopeful that the number of cabs enrolling for the service will increase by several thousands in two-three months' time," he added. PTI SUS

