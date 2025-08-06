Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Commanding Officer of 14 Rajputana Rifles, Colonel Harshvardhan, leading the rescue operations after a mudslide in Uttarakhand's Harsil, said that more than 70 people were rescued on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Col Harshvardhan said that the Indian Army established crossings from Sharali to Mukhwa and Harsil and rescued 70 to 80 civilians.

Also Read | BharatGen AI To Support 15 Indian Languages by December 2025, Will Cover 22 Languages by June 2026: Dr Jitendra Singh.

"Morning, we established contact and created a crossing from Dharali to Mukhwa village and also a crossing to Harsil. Members of the civil administration and police were also moved to Harsil safely this morning. 70-80 civilians have been rescued and brought to the army camp. This is in addition to the 100 people who stayed at the camp during the night," Col Harshvardhan said.

He said that several routes are cut off and there is no mobile network in the affected areas.

Also Read | Why Are Delhi MLAs Including CM Rekha Gupta Receiving iPhone 16 Pro, Tablets and iPads?.

The army official said, "The situation presently is under control, the civilians are all safe at their respective locations. The people who were requiring immediate medical attention were brought to the army (camp). The area is presently cut off at multiple places, and roads and helipads have been inundated. There is no mobile connectivity in the entire region. Road connectivity is entirely blocked at a stretch of 5-6 kilometres from Harsil to Dharali."

The Indian Army is planning to induct additional columns for rescue operations and deploy helicopters when the weather clears.

"We plan to induct some additional columns. Initially, they will be for the base because the extent of the mudslide is massive. At various stretches, the route is completely inundated, so we are creating new mountain trails to reach the affected areas. The drones have already been deployed to find missing persons. One dead body was found this morning, and it has been retrieved. Helicopter efforts will be pressed in as soon as the weather clears," the Commanding Officer of 14 Rajputana Rifles said.

Recalling the mishap on Tuesday, the Army official said, "Immediately we moved two columns of strength 150 to Dharali village and in the next five to ten minutes we were effective there. Around 110-120 villagers were rescued to safety and evacuated to higher regions."

He added that the army camp was also affected by a flash flood and a mudslide, but the officers managed to evacuate at least 50 labourers working in there.

"The Army camp was also struck by a flash flood and a mudslide at 330 hours. Our column got cut off from both sides, however, we pressed on with the efforts. 50-60 labourers working here were evacuated," he said.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) also said that two additional rescue and relief columns have been mobilised to Gangotri and Dharali.

Sharing an X post, ADGPI wrote, "Over 70 individuals have been rescued so far. Two additional rescue and relief columns have been mobilised to Gangotri and Dharali. Earth-moving equipment has been deployed to open road axis from Harshil to Dharali. Drones and rescue dogs are being utilised to locate stranded civilians."

"Evacuated individuals are being provided with medical assistance and food. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on reaching every affected person. The Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible support and assistance to the affected population," the X post read.

The Indian Army on Tuesday deployed 150 personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, in rescue and relief operations amid a mudslide in Harsil, Uttarkashi.

Sharing an X post, Surya Command or the Central Command of the Indian Army wrote, "Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations since 5 Aug 25 (AN). Inputs from the CO have been received, reassuring the citizens of the Army's continued efforts to rescue all survivors."

"Additional Army columns, along with Army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc, have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts," the X post added.

Army and Air Force helicopters are assisting in providing the essential supplies and medicines.

"Army and Air Force helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains," the Central Command said.

This comes after cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday wreaked havoc, sweeping away homes, shops, and roads, with several people feared missing.

Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt. The region also suffered from mudslides and flash floods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)