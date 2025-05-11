Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), May 11 (ANI): The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who lost his life during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector, were brought to his residence in Trewa village of Jammu district on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, JKAS official Raj Kumar Thapa who died after a Pakistani shell hit his residence due to cross-border shelling in Rajouri earlier this week.

Jammu & Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, Assembly LoP Sunil Sharma, and others paid their last respect to Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa.

Visuals show that the tribute ceremony, held in Jammu, was attended by several administrative and political leaders, along with security personnel.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Thapa's family and expressed his condolences.

J&K Chief Minister's Office posted on X and said, "Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief."

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her deep sorrow over Thapa's demise. She extended her condolences to Thapa's bereaved family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri.

Earlier, after the demise of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan (along the International Border in the RS Pura area of Jammu), the BSF informed that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held to pay tribute to, on May 11 at Frontier Headquarters Jammu, Paloura.

DG BSF and all ranks on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imtiaz. (ANI)

