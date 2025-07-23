Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): The mortal remains of veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan were brought to his hometown of Alappuzha on Wednesday for the public to pay their last respects.

Achuthanandan passed away on Monday at the age of 101. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and said the late leader devoted several years of his life to the state's development.

PM Modi recalled his interactions when both of them served as Chief Ministers of their respective states.

"Saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji. He devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress. I recall our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Kerala government declared a three-day mourning period beginning from July 22 as a mark of respect for former Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan.

VS Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms, 1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)

