New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Minister of State V Muraleedharan claimed on Thursday that the Kerala Chief Minister's daughter's company was not able to produce any evidence for Exalogic Solutions providing service to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

"The Minister of Corporate Affairs has come out with a report that says that they have not been able to give a satisfactory answer regarding the services that they provided to the company in Aluva, CMRL...But his daughter has not been able to produce any such agreement. She was not able to clarify what service she provided, so she received Rs 1.75 crore, which amounts to a bribe. The report says that CM's daughter received a bribe of Rs 1.75 crores from a company that was receiving many benefits and required benefits from the government," said MoS Muraleedharan.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan rejected allegations against his daughter Veena and her firm Exalogic Solutions of allegedly receiving "illegal payment" from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and said these were legal business deals.

"Exalogic had done business with several companies and CMRL was one of them. Exalogic received remuneration as part of a legal agreement with CMRL. There is a deduction of income tax at source and a payment of GST. It is understood that this has been disclosed in the income tax return of Exalogic Company," the Kerala CM said.

Referring to the report of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, Pinarayi said it is his primary responsibility to hear the side of the other person."The primary responsibility to hear the side of another person in an affidavit against another person as part of an investigation rests with the judicial, quasi-judicial and administrative authorities charged with the administration of natural justice. It didn't happen here," Pinarayi said. (ANI)

